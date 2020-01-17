|
Edward Watson Reddington III
Tinton Falls, N.J. - Edward Watson Reddington III, 61, of Tinton Falls, N.J., formerly of Norristown, Pa., passed away at home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Ed was born in Norristown to Edward Watson Reddington Jr. and Shirley Reddington, both of whom preceded him in death. He graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School in Norristown in 1976 and also was a graduate of Temple University. He spent most of his career in sales, including at CertainTeed in Wayne, Pa., where he worked 25 years. Most recently, he was self-employed as a landscaper and also worked part-time at Home Depot in Tinton Falls.
Ed ran in the New York City Marathon several times and ran in many charitable races. He enjoyed working out at the gym, biking, kayaking, fishing, and playing golf.
Surviving are sisters Lauren (Gus) Hittle of Bradenton, Fla., and Carol Dombroski of Pottstown, Pa., and brother Neil (Dana) Reddington of Trooper, Pa. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., at Visitation BVM Upper Church, 196 N. Trooper Rd., Eagleville, Pa., 19403. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice at Phoenixville Hospital in memory of his mother, Shirley.
Arrangements are by Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020