Edward White
Neptune - Edward White, 95, of Neptune, NJ passed away on Wed, May 20, 2020. There will not be a funeral service per executive order #107 signed by Governor Murphy. The James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park, is in charge of arrangements. Complete obituary may be viewed on www.huntsfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020.