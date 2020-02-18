|
Edward Wolfe
Jackson formerly of Whiting - Edward Clifford Wolfe, 92, of the Whiting section of Manchester Twp., passed away on February 14, 2020 from AristaCare at Manchester. He was career military and while serving worked in administration for the US Army Kilmer Military Reserves in Piscataway for over 20 years, retiring in 1990. He was a Veteran of the US Army having served during the Korean era. Edward loved to travel and loved his family. Born in Queens, NY he resided in Piscataway, Colonia, Hopelawn, and Perth Amboy before coming to Whiting 4 years ago.
Edward is predeceased by a brother Raymond. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen Wolfe and his 3 children, Patricia Worthman Manno, Kenneth Worthman, and Janice Worthman Licausi. Edward is also survived by his grandchildren Lisa, Andrew, Jason, Kelly & Joseph and great grandchildren Connor, Ryan, Andrew, Michael, Brady, Kayla, & William. Also surviving are two sisters Virginia and Edna.
Friends may call on Sunday, February 23, from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759.
There will be a Service at 11am on Thursday from the funeral home. Committal will follow to include Military Honors at 12:30pm at the Brig Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020