Edwin A. Reimers
Bayville - Edwin A. Reimers, 82, of Bayville, died peacefully on December 26, 2019. Born in Newark, he was raised in Kenilworth and moved to Bayville in 1960. Upon moving to Bayville, Mr. Reimers became Bayville's first letter carrier. At that time, there were only 2 letter carriers in Bayville. Ed proudly served his country in the US Air Force. Mr. Reimers is survived by, his devoted and loving wife of 61 years Claire; also 3 children, Edwin D. Reimers and his wife Paul Jean, Liesel Seiser and her husband Chris and Kurt P. Reimers and his wife Linda and his 6 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a short viewing on Tuesday, Dec. 31st, at 8:45am in the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. The procession will leave at 9:30am from the funeral home to New Jersey Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown for a 10:30am schedule time at the Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019