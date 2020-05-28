Edwin Bialy



Toms River - Edwin P. Bialy, 94, of Toms River, NJ passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was one of eleven children born to the late John and Mary (Kuhar) in Seacaucus, NJ. Edwin proudly served his country in both the United States Navy (3 years) and United States (RA -Enlisted) Army (3 plus years). During his time serving in the United States Navy he served in WWII. He was especially proud of participating on the frontlines in the Invasion of Normandy at Juno Beach. During his service in the United States Army he fought frontlines in the Korean War for 18 months. He later established a career as a Superintendent of Security and Maintenance in White Plains NY. He was a member of VFW Post 9503 - Bayville, NJ and a dedicated All-State Team Post Commander. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved son Frank and stepson Robert Salvatore. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Palmer), his children: Patrica (Bialy) Murray of Las Vegas, NV, Paul and his wife Mary of Shelton, CT, Michael of Alejuela, Costa Rica, Peggy LaBrosse of Nashua, NH, and Janet Salvatore of Sarasota, FL as well as his grandchildren Frank and Gina Bialy. Arrangements are private and entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome. com. An honorary United States military memorial service will be held at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans' Memorial Cemetary at a future date TBD.









