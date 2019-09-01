|
Edwin Dumont III
Ocean Township - Edwin Dumont III, of Ocean Township, New Jersey, passed away at age 54 on August 27, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey.
Ed was born and raised in Wall Township, New Jersey where he was goalie of several championship soccer teams. He attended Stockton State College on a soccer scholarship and graduated in 1987 with a B.A. in Psychology. He had a long career history in various marine occupations, including commercial fisherman, tankerman, and deck hand on commercial vessels and barges in New York Harbor. In addition to his B.A., Ed was licensed as a Master Marine Surveyor, a Commercial Captain with a towing endorsement, and a PIC Tankerman. Most recently, he had been self-employed as a commercial clammer in the Highlands. Ed had previously served as Secretary and Board Member of the Bayman's Association in the Highlands. He was an avid outdoorsman.
Ed will be sadly missed by his daughter Mae Dumont, former wife Lori Dumont, and by sisters Julie Dumont of Ocean Township, Valerie Schaefer of Newark, Delaware, and Cindy McManus of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
Memorial service will be held at Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township, New Jersey on September 7, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital at [email protected] or by calling (800) 805-5856. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019