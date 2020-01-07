Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Inurnment
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:30 PM
Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
350 Provinceline Rd.
Arneytown, NJ
Edwin Giovanelli Sr.

Edwin Giovanelli Sr. Obituary
Edwin Giovanelli, Sr.

Jackson Twp. - EDWIN GIOVANELLI, SR., 89, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, Lakewood Twp., NJ. He was born and raised in the Bronx, NY, and with his wife, Evelyn moved to Jackson Twp., 56 years ago, where they raised their sons.

A proud veteran, Cpl. Edwin Giovanelli, Sr. served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Edwin was a member of the Lions Club and the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and doting great grandfather.

Edwin was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Lucille Giovanelli; his wife, Evelyn Giovanelli in 2011; and by his brother, Frank Giovanelli, Jr. He is survived by his sons, Edwin Giovanelli, Jr. and his wife, Debra of Whiting, NJ, and Eric Giovanelli and his wife, Linda of Parkland, FL; his granddaughters, Kristie Anderson and her husband, Harry of Marlton, NJ, Kerri Giovanelli- Alimi and her husband, Hatem of Nutley, NJ, Heather Giovanelli of Toms River, NJ, Christine Giovanelli of Jackson Twp., NJ, and Lindsey Andrews of Atlanta, GA; his grandson, Robert Andrews of Atlanta, GA; his great-granddaughter, Maya Alimi; his sister, Beverly Meyers of Toms River; and by his many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. Cremation was private. Inurnment with Military Honors will be offered at 12:30 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, NJ 08562. Please gather at 12:15 PM in the cemetery. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
