Edwin H. Conk
Freehold Township - Edwin H. Conk, 77, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center. Ed was a lifelong resident of Freehold Township as well as a lifelong member of the Siloam United Methodist Church. His early career was as a journeyman lineman and foreman working out of I.B.E.W., Local 400, Neptune. Before retirement in 1982, Ed worked as a heavy equipment operator at Hendrickson Excavating, Inc., Manalapan.
Ed was very involved in his community. He was a past member of the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company #1 for many years, a member of the Ocean Masonic Lodge #89 in Spring Lake for over 55 years, a 32nd Degree member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Central New Jersey, Bordentown and the Moose Lodge #1459 International of Jackson.
Edwin was predeceased by his parents, Earl H. and Anna Irons Conk; brother, Howard E. Conk; and son-in-law, Charles Pirchio. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce A. Conk of Freehold Township; children, James B. Conk of Freehold Township, Judy Ann Conk of Little Egg Harbor, Patricia Lynn Conk and her fiancé, Robert McClanahan of Freehold Township; sister, Earlene H. Gordon of Freehold Township; brother, Abram S. Conk of Freehold Township; sister-in-law, Mildred Trimmer of Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Friday, January 24, 2020 for his 11:00 AM funeral service. Burial will follow in the Harmony Methodist Cemetery, 569 Harmony Road, Jackson. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Siloam Methodist Church, 67 Siloam Road, Freehold, NJ 07728. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020