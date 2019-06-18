Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin J. Doyle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin J. Doyle Obituary
Edwin J. Doyle, 75, of Rumson, passed away Sunday, June 16th at home with his family by his side.

He was born in Kearny, NJ to the late Norman and Muriel.

Edwin graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1968. He was a former councilman in Kearny, NJ and appointed to the Meadowlands Commission by then Governor Brendan Byrne. Most of his professional life was spent as a Restaurateur in Northern New Jersey and Lower Manhattan, most notably Doyle's Pub, The Fulton Street Café and Flutie's.

He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Norman Jr. and sister Patricia.

Edwin is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Joyce, his loving children and their spouses; Jackie and Kevin Tartaglione, Edwin Jr. and Jennifer and Ryan and Bryson. Also surviving are his dear grandchildren Connor, Kaitlyn, Brendan and Ryan Tartaglione, sister in law Carol Jean Doyle and many nieces and nephews.

A life celebration will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday, June 19th at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Thursday, June 20th at Holy Cross R.C. Ch. 30 Ward Ave. Rumson, NJ 07760.

In lieu of flowers donations in Edwin's name to the VNA 23 Main St. D1 Holmdel, NJ 07733 appreciated.

Please visit Edwin's memorial website at

www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now