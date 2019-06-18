|
Edwin J. Doyle, 75, of Rumson, passed away Sunday, June 16th at home with his family by his side.
He was born in Kearny, NJ to the late Norman and Muriel.
Edwin graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1968. He was a former councilman in Kearny, NJ and appointed to the Meadowlands Commission by then Governor Brendan Byrne. Most of his professional life was spent as a Restaurateur in Northern New Jersey and Lower Manhattan, most notably Doyle's Pub, The Fulton Street Café and Flutie's.
He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Norman Jr. and sister Patricia.
Edwin is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Joyce, his loving children and their spouses; Jackie and Kevin Tartaglione, Edwin Jr. and Jennifer and Ryan and Bryson. Also surviving are his dear grandchildren Connor, Kaitlyn, Brendan and Ryan Tartaglione, sister in law Carol Jean Doyle and many nieces and nephews.
A life celebration will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday, June 19th at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Thursday, June 20th at Holy Cross R.C. Ch. 30 Ward Ave. Rumson, NJ 07760.
In lieu of flowers donations in Edwin's name to the VNA 23 Main St. D1 Holmdel, NJ 07733 appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019