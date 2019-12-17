|
|
Edwin Lewis Hankins, Jr.
Toms River - Edwin Lewis Hankins, Jr., 85, of Toms River passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at home. Edwin was a lifetime resident of Toms River. He retired from Dover Township Road Department as a Foreman after 35 years. Edwin was passionate about farming and was a member of the Pinelands Engine Club.
He was predeceased by his parents Edwin and Marguerite (Asay) Hankins. Surviving are his beloved wife of 66 years Faith (Woeber) Hankins; his three sons, William and wife Lauren, Daniel and wife Eleanor and Richard; his grandchildren Kelly, Jason, Daniel, Kristin, Bryan and Jessica; and his cherished 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Hospice in memory of Edwin at www.gracehcs.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019