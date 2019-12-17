Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Hankins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Lewis Hankins Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Lewis Hankins Jr. Obituary
Edwin Lewis Hankins, Jr.

Toms River - Edwin Lewis Hankins, Jr., 85, of Toms River passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at home. Edwin was a lifetime resident of Toms River. He retired from Dover Township Road Department as a Foreman after 35 years. Edwin was passionate about farming and was a member of the Pinelands Engine Club.

He was predeceased by his parents Edwin and Marguerite (Asay) Hankins. Surviving are his beloved wife of 66 years Faith (Woeber) Hankins; his three sons, William and wife Lauren, Daniel and wife Eleanor and Richard; his grandchildren Kelly, Jason, Daniel, Kristin, Bryan and Jessica; and his cherished 9 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Hospice in memory of Edwin at www.gracehcs.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -