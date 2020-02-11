Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Innocents Church
Neptune, NJ
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
BGWCD NJ Veteran's Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Ludvigsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin (Popeye) Ludvigsen

Add a Memory
Edwin (Popeye) Ludvigsen Obituary
Edwin (Popeye) Ludvigsen

Neptune - Edwin (Popeye) Ludvigsen, 89, of Neptune passed away peacefully Friday, February 07, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a 2-4pm & 6-8pm viewing Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Ely Funeral Home in Neptune followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Innocents Church in Neptune on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:30am. A graveside service will be held at 11:30am Tuesday,February 18, 2020 at BGWCD NJ Veteran's Cemetery in Wrightstown NJ. Full obituary and condolences available at

www.ElyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Download Now