Edwin (Popeye) Ludvigsen
Neptune - Edwin (Popeye) Ludvigsen, 89, of Neptune passed away peacefully Friday, February 07, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a 2-4pm & 6-8pm viewing Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Ely Funeral Home in Neptune followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Innocents Church in Neptune on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:30am. A graveside service will be held at 11:30am Tuesday,February 18, 2020 at BGWCD NJ Veteran's Cemetery in Wrightstown NJ. Full obituary and condolences available at
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020