|
|
Edwin P Poling
Manchester - Edwin P Poling 94 of Manchester died Saturday March 23, 2019 at home. Born in Brooklyn, NY he resided in Toms River for 22 years before moving to Manchester in 2006. He owned and operated Poling Transportation in New York, NY for over 40 years retiring in 1983. He enjoyed boating and was super handy. He was a member of American Legion Post #129 of Toms River. He is predeceased by his daughter Dolores Jabara in 2014 and his brother Samuel Poling in 2008. Surviving is his wife of 26 years Doris Poling, his son Edwin & his wife Patricia Poling and 5 grandchildren, Cassandra, Kimberly, Ted, Justin & Kristin. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Shriner Children's Hospital, 3551 North Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19140. Inurnment is Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 1 PM at Green Grove Cemetery, Keyport. For directions or to send online condolences, please see www.olivierefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019