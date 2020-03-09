|
Edwin T. Hunter
West Long Branch, - Edwin T. Hunter (Ted), 86, formerly of West Long Branch, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 under Hospice Care in Dublin, Ohio.
Ted was born on March 28, 1933 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, the son of George and Jean Hunter. He obtained a B.S. in Chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University and earned his PhD in Nuclear Chemistry at Columbia University. He worked at Fort Monmouth for 30 years and spent several years teaching Chemistry at Monmouth College.
Ted was involved with the educational system serving on the West Long Branch School Board for 41 years, the Monmouth County School Board for 6 years, and the NJ School Board Association Board of Directors.
Ted was a life-long music appreciator. He was a member of the Monmouth Symphony Orchestra and was a member of their Board of Directors. Ted had a love for opera and ballet.
Ted loved riding roller coasters. He was a long-time member of the American Coaster Enthusiasts and traveled around the country to ride new rollercoasters.
Ted was preceded in death by his wife Dee of 43 years and his parents. He is survived by daughters Cynthia (John) Jacober, Linda (Dan) Merrill and Diane (Fred) Steelman; grandchildren Stephanie Merrill (Jarrod Wiggins), Joe Merrill, Katie and Julie Steelman; and great-grandchildren Hunter and Ella Wiggins.
The family will receive family and friends from 5-8 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch, and 10 until his funeral service at 11 am Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monmouth Symphony Orchestra.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020