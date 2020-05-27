Edwina Walker Knauss
Ocean Grove - Edwina Walker Knauss of Ocean Grove died on Sunday, May 24, 2020 from complications of Covid 19. She was 95 years old. When she was a girl, Edwina lived with her Aunt Odeal and Uncle Robert 'Buzzy' Bahm on their farm in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. Edwina graduated from high school and later married Venantius "Mickey" Knauss of Orange, NJ. The young couple had one daughter, Grace Linda, to whom Edwina was a devoted mother. They settled in Ocean Grove, where Edwina took loving care of her family. She lived in Ocean Grove for over 30 years and enjoyed strolling the boardwalk with Linda, eating lunch at the historic Sampler Inn, and sitting on the big front porch of her Main Avenue home to watch the July 4th parades. Edwina had a beautiful singing voice and sang with the Ocean Grove Choir in the Great Auditorium. She loved liturgical hymns, Christmas songs, and Elvis Presley's gospel music recordings. In 2016 she moved to Francis Asbury Manor and then to Manor by the Sea nursing facility. Edwina is predeceased by her husband and daughter, and the family is at rest together in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall Township. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.