Edwina Walker Knauss
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwina Walker Knauss

Ocean Grove - Edwina Walker Knauss of Ocean Grove died on Sunday, May 24, 2020 from complications of Covid 19. She was 95 years old. When she was a girl, Edwina lived with her Aunt Odeal and Uncle Robert 'Buzzy' Bahm on their farm in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. Edwina graduated from high school and later married Venantius "Mickey" Knauss of Orange, NJ. The young couple had one daughter, Grace Linda, to whom Edwina was a devoted mother. They settled in Ocean Grove, where Edwina took loving care of her family. She lived in Ocean Grove for over 30 years and enjoyed strolling the boardwalk with Linda, eating lunch at the historic Sampler Inn, and sitting on the big front porch of her Main Avenue home to watch the July 4th parades. Edwina had a beautiful singing voice and sang with the Ocean Grove Choir in the Great Auditorium. She loved liturgical hymns, Christmas songs, and Elvis Presley's gospel music recordings. In 2016 she moved to Francis Asbury Manor and then to Manor by the Sea nursing facility. Edwina is predeceased by her husband and daughter, and the family is at rest together in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall Township. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved