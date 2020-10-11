Egon J. Rienits
Brick - Egon J. Rienits, age 85, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick after his long battle with cancer. Born and raised in Germany, Egon came to the United States in 1957 and has resided in Brick for the last 50 years.
Egon retired after 30 years of employment as the Shipping Manager at Freedman's Bakery in Belmar.
Egon was a 60-year member of the Hoboken Soccer Club. In his younger years, he was an avid soccer player and he coached and refereed for the Brick Soccer Association. He enjoyed bowling, going on vacations, especially cruises and taking trips to Atlantic City, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 60 years, Joyce Rienits; his loving children, Kenneth E. Rienits and his wife, Heidi, Karen E. Reber and her husband, Douglas and Kristina E. Clayton and her husband, Michael; his cherished grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Clayton, Kevin Reber and Vaughn and Elizabeth Rienits.
All services were private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick.
