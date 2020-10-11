1/1
Egon J. Rienits
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Egon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Egon J. Rienits

Brick - Egon J. Rienits, age 85, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick after his long battle with cancer. Born and raised in Germany, Egon came to the United States in 1957 and has resided in Brick for the last 50 years.

Egon retired after 30 years of employment as the Shipping Manager at Freedman's Bakery in Belmar.

Egon was a 60-year member of the Hoboken Soccer Club. In his younger years, he was an avid soccer player and he coached and refereed for the Brick Soccer Association. He enjoyed bowling, going on vacations, especially cruises and taking trips to Atlantic City, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 60 years, Joyce Rienits; his loving children, Kenneth E. Rienits and his wife, Heidi, Karen E. Reber and her husband, Douglas and Kristina E. Clayton and her husband, Michael; his cherished grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Clayton, Kevin Reber and Vaughn and Elizabeth Rienits.

All services were private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved