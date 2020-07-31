1/
Eileen Ashby
Eileen Ashby

Whiting - Eileen Ashby of Whiting passed away July 31, 2020 at her home.

Born in Newark Eileen had worked for Van Heusen in Piscataway before her retirement.

Surviving are her husband Mark Ashby, her son William Kane and his wife Romi, her brother Frank Gaffney, sisters Kathleen Richter, Jeanette DiGennaro and Patricia Picone. Also surviving are her 2 cherished grandchildren Evan and Adam and many nieces and nephews.

Cryptside services will be Thursday 1:00pm at Ocean County Memorial Park. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ocean County Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
