Sea Girt - Eileen Brooke Allen, a resident of Sea Girt for more than seventy years, passed away peacefully at H.M. Wall Rehab Facility on December 26, 2019 after a series of illnesses over the past three months.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, the only child of Alta Palm Stover of Landisville, PA and John Stuart Brooke of London, England, she lived most of her younger years in New York City, San Francisco, Vancouver and London, before finally finding her way to her beloved Sea Girt. She was a graduate of the All Saints School in London as well as the New York School of Interior Design.

Eileen was a longtime member of the Sea Girt Women's Club as well as the Spring Lake Chapter of the former Ann May Alliance to the JSUMC, now a part of the James F. Ackerman Federation. She was formally affiliated with St. Uriel's Church of Sea Girt and was currently a supporter of Holy Trinity Church of Spring Lake.

For many years she had been a member and officer of the 18-Hole Ladies' Golf Group of Spring Lake Golf Club. She was a member for many years of the Spring Lake Bath & Tennis Club as well as a former member of the Green Gables Croquet Club, the oldest continuing croquet club in America. She was additionally a former member of the Deal Golf and Country Club as well as the Seaview Country Club in Absecon, NJ. Eileen was an avid traveler for many years, her favorite destinations being London, Pebble Beach, CA, and Singapore.

She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-four beautiful years, Douglas B. Allen, as well as her precious British shorthair cat, "Misty".

Mr. Allen would like to thank the key staff, nurses and assistants of the Wall Rehab Facility for their professional services and the very significant personal care they provided to Eileen over the course of her several stays at the facility these past few months.

Viewing at O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 10am until the Funeral Service at 11am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 317, Spring Lake, NJ 07762.

For info and condolences, visit www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
