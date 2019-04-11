|
|
Eileen Donegan
Berkeley Twsp. - Eileen Donegan, age 64, of Berkeley Twsp. passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019. Born in Munich Germany, raised in Long Branch NJ, and later settled in Jackson.
Eileen truly lived life to the fullest. Her strong spiritual connection and deep respect for mother nature gave her the unique ability to share her love of life to all she came in contact with. She enjoyed pottery, gardening, her children, grandchildren and most of all her husband.
She is survived by her husband, James; her children, James R. Donegan (and Ami), Devin Donegan (and Tracy), Brighid Berglar (and Christopher), and Laura Tavares (and Daniel); her grandchildren, Paige, Kayla, Devin, Ayden, Julia, Daniel, Liam, and Brody; her mother, Anneliese; and her siblings, Alexander, Karen and Saikis.
Service will be 1-4pm Saturday, please contact family for details.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019