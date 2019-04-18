Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Wall Township -

Eileen Elizabeth Clerkin, 84, of Wall, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at home with family by her side.

Eileen was born in Manhattan where she graduated from Cathedral High School, and resided in Bergenfield, NJ for 31 years, before retiring to Wall in 2000. She was employed by the NY Times for many years. Eileen was a proud parishioner of St. Rose Church. She enjoyed spending time with family, and trips to the Irish Alps and Atlantic City.

Eileen was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Nellie Yarrow, and her brother, Thomas Yarrow. Eileen is survived by her beloved husband Joseph Clerkin of 61 years; her seven children, Michael Clerkin and his wife Sue of Naples, FL, Eileen Rutz and her husband Thomas of Neptune, James Clerkin and his wife Debbie of Bridgewater, Rita Petillo of Neptune, Ann Marie Fowler of Sarasota, FL, Donna Clerkin of Portsmouth, VA and Jessica Willms and her husband Kory of Brick. Eileen will be greatly missed by her twelve grandchildren, Colleen Rutz, Brian Rutz and his wife Amber, Taylor Petillo, Matthew Clerkin, Travis Petillo, Lacaubenir Bryant, Megan Fowler, Rachel Clerkin, Joey Fowler, Shannon Clerkin, and Caitlin Clerkin, and her three great grandchildren, Calvin Rutz, Konnor Willms, and Asa Rutz.

Visitation on Monday, April 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall. Funeral on Tuesday, April 24 at 10:30 am at St. Rose Church, Belmar. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. For more info or condolences, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 18, 2019
