Eileen Erbe
Manahawkin - Eileen Erbe, age 72, of Manahawkin, NJ, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Southern Ocean County Medical Center in Manahawkin, NJ.
She was the daughter of the late Ellen C. and Harold J. Rourke. Eileen was born on August 20, 1946 in Wayne, NJ. She was a retired educator, having served in the Barnegat Township School District at the Russell O. Brackman Middle School. Eileen was a gardening enthusiast. She enjoyed visiting the beach and dining out. Eileen loved spending time with her entire family.
In addition to her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her siblings, Pat and Joe; and grandchildren, AJ and Alley. She is survived by her beloved children, Christopher Erbe and his wife Becky, Alana Bair and her husband Alfred, and Shepperd Erbe; her siblings, Joan and Rick Priory, Jack and Robin Rourke, Barbara and Wayne Gray, Dan and Janice Rourke; her grandchildren, Corey, Violette, Jayce, Mia, Tyler, Jesse Jean, Shelby, Ryan, Noah, and Brenna; along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 2 - 4 & 6 - 8 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753. Private cremation will follow. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church. For further information or to post a tribute online, please visit www.deliafuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019