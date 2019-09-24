|
|
Eileen Gallagher
Howell, NJ - Eileen McCarey Gallagher, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by all of her children. Eileen was born and raised in Jersey City and resided in Wall, NJ before settling in Howell, NJ. Eileen attended St. Michael's High School and worked for Western Electric prior to retiring to raise her six children. She was actively involved in all of her children's activities and especially enjoyed her participation in the St. Peter's Prep Mothers' Club, where all four of her sons attended. In her later years she was a member of the Women of Irish Heritage Club where she celebrated her Irish roots. Her best days were spent with friends and family, good food, and a glass of Pinot (one ice cube).
Eileen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, her parents Bridget and Bernard McCarey, and her sister Anna Rose Whaley. She is survived by her children Thomas and Diana Gallagher, Michael and Julia Gallagher, Karen Gallagher, John and Mark Kourey, James and Darlene Gallagher, and Patti and Sean Saganey, her sisters Mary Fischer and Bernadette Russo, brother-in-law Kevin and Margaret Gallagher, grandchildren Lauren, Dylan, Michael, Colleen and Tony Cramond, Haley and Kevin Brady, McCarey, James, Jaclyn, Liam, Richard, Eileen, and many grandpups. She will be missed by all.
Visiting will be Wednesday, September 25, from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. Margaret's Church, 3rd and Ludlow Aves., Spring Lake, NJ. Burial will follow in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in her memory will be greatly appreciated. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019