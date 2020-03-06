|
Eileen Helen Perez
Eatontown - Eileen Helen Perez, 72, of Eatontown, passed away peacefully with her sister by her side on Thursday, March 5th at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9th from 2 to 6 p.m., with a service at 5:45, at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank.
Eileen was born in Long Branch to Edwin and Helen McLaughlin of Belford, NJ. She graduated from Middletown High School.
For the past 17 years, Eileen worked as a title clerk for Schwartz Mazda and Sons in Shrewsbury. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandchildren in Westbrook, Maine and going to the dinner theater with her sister.
Eileen is survived by her daughter, Jenna Marion (married to Jeffrey Marion) and two grandsons, Michael and Jack Marion. Eileen was expecting a third grandson to be born in August, 2020. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Dale Steelman of Red Bank; niece, Jill Bertone; nephew, Michael Steelman; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Cindy McLaughlin of Brown Mills; nephew, Edwin McLaughlin and niece, Melissa McLaughlin. She is also survived by her aunts, Rose McGrath, Barbara McLaughlin and Dorothy Davis; sisters-in law, Vita Abate, Carol Johnson and their children.
Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Helen McLaughlin; first husband, Gasper Bua; and brother-in-law, George Steelman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the by visiting . The family of Eileen would like to thank all the nurses and doctors who took great care of her at Riverview Medical Center.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020