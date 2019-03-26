Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martha's RC Church
Point Pleasant, NJ
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Brig. Gen Wm C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
Eileen Hunt Barrett Obituary
Eileen Hunt Barrett

Brick - Eileen Hunt Barrett, age 86 passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in the Bronx, Eileen lived in Boynton Beach, FL for 15 years before moving to Brick where she has resided for the last 19 years.

Eileen worked for 33 years for Chase Manhattan Bank in New York where she retired as First Vice President.

Eileen was a communicant of St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant. She was also involved in the Ladies Group at Cedar Village planning luncheons and parties.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael Barrett in 2009; and her loving sister, Marian Flynn.

Surviving are her sisters, Peggy Ann Short and her husband, Joseph and Kathleen Kiernan; her brother, Andrew Hunt and his wife, Angelina; her step-son, Robert Barrett and his wife, Kathy. Eileen was a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 4-8p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered 11 am on Thursday at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant followed by a 1pm interment at the Brig. Gen Wm C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019
