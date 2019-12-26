|
Eileen Imber
Freehold Township - Eileen Imber, 80, of Freehold Township, NJ, passed away at home on December 3, 2019.
She was born to the late Nathan and Molly Lifshitz, March 26, 1939, in Brooklyn, NY.
Eileen was married to Hyman Imber of Brooklyn, NY, before relocating with their two children to Freehold Township, NJ in 1977.
She is survived by her husband, Hyman, and her two children: Norman Imber of Margate, NJ; and Mallary Iannella of Aventura, FL. Eileen is also survived by her two grandchildren: Brooke and Tyler Imber.
Eileen devotedly raised her two children until they went off to college. Thereafter, she worked with the public in the health club field and later in various high-end retail clothing establishments.
Other than wholeheartedly adoring her two children, she loved fashion and interior design. She always dressed to the nines, and beautifully designed a warm home and garden for her family. Eileen applied her fashion sense and natural creativity to other areas as well, as she lovingly customized her daughter's clothing when her daughter was young, and always added her elaborate style to every gift she ever wrapped to create works of art.
Services and burial took place on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at 12 pm at Rodef Sholom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019