Eileen Kolody
Cliffwood Beach - Eileen Kolody (nee Quinn), 70, of Cliffwood Beach, passed away on November 4, 2019 at Bayshore Hospital, surrounded by the abundant love of her family.
A dedicated educator, she share her passion with the elementary students at Anthony J. Infante School, Jersey City retiring in 2014 after 14 years with Jersey City Public Schools.
Eileen is survived by her children, Michael Kolody and Elizabeth Kneute and beloved grandchildren: Miles and Arlo Kolody and Madeleine Kneute; sisters Patricia Kaba and Virginia Laamanen; brother Kevin Quinn and multiple nieces and nephews. Her younger sister and partner in crime, Margaret "Peggy" Connahan, passed away earlier this year.
Visitation will be at McLaughlin Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8 pm. All are invited to assemble at the funeral home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 9:30am prior to the funeral mass which will be at St. Aloysius Church at 11:00am. Interment follows at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. Please make donations to NJ Sharing Network at www.njsharingnetwork.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019