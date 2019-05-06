|
Eileen M. Yasuk
Wall, formerly of Brick - Eileen M. Yasuk, 85, recently of Wall and formerly of Brick, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Mrs. Yasuk was born and raised in Forest Hills, Queens, the daughter of the late Mortimer and Mary (McGettrick) Cassidy. She lived in Brick for many years, where she raised her family, before retiring to North Carolina in 1998. She moved to Wall in 2017. She was a graduate of St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing, and of New York University, where she earned her Master's Degree. She had a distinguished career as a Registered Nurse, having worked at St. Vincent's and Bellevue Hospitals, and at the Ocean County Health Department. She also taught nursing at Ocean County College and Ocean County Vocational School. She did volunteer work in Ocean County and North Carolina. She was a devout Catholic, and enjoyed reading, but above all, was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Yasuk was predeceased by her beloved husband, Sarge Yasuk, in December, 2018. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Mortimer, Jr., Jack and Frank Cassidy. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Peter and Lisa Yasuk, of Lincroft, Kathleen and Robert Peluso, of Manchester, and Elizabeth Yasuk, of Wilmington, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Evan and Brendan Yasuk, and Alex and Abigail Peluso, as well as nephews and nieces.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 8:30-10 AM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, at 10:30 AM. Cremation will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Yasuk's godson, Jack Cassidy, may be made to Special Olympics, via www.specialolympics-ny.org. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 6, 2019