Eileen Marie Whalen
Holmdel - Eileen Marie Whalen (nee Harmon) passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2019, with her husband of 65 years by her side. Eileen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, and a loyal friend. She was an amazingly caring and magnetic person whom everyone loved to be around. Eileen was born on May 7, 1932, in North Arlington, NJ. She was married to Joseph J. Whalen on June 12, 1954, at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington, in the parish where they met in high school and started going steady soon after. With Joe, Eileen lived in North Arlington and Fort Holabird, in Baltimore, Maryland, before moving back to North Arlington after Joe's years serving in the US Army. Eileen and Joe moved their young family to Middletown, NJ, in 1963, and then to Holmdel, remaining in their beloved Monmouth County until this day. Whether on Gayle Street or Ladwood Drive, Eileen was a gracious hostess who always welcomed friends and family into their home. Times spent socializing at the Whalen home have evolved into well-loved stories often repeated among friends.
For Eileen, the most important part of any group or neighborhood were the many lifelong friendships she developed. Eileen was a loyal parishioner at St. Catharine's in Holmdel, a member of Navesink Country Club, Middletown, and PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, FL. She enjoyed golf until her later years and then stayed sharp playing bridge with her regular group. Her wit and intelligence as well as her direct gaze from sparkling eyes will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Eileen was predeceased by her parents, Eileen and Martin Harmon, and a brother, James Harmon. She is survived by her husband, brothers Martin and Patrick Harmon and their families, daughters Eileen Gleitz (Gary) and Maureen (Michael Standing), and son, Joseph D. (Megan Pelino), and grandchildren Gary Gleitz Jr., Eileen Mack (Shawn), Andrew and Nathaniel Standing, Bennett and Anne Pelino, and Cormac and Eamon Whalen. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Wax of the Oncology Department of Summit Medical Group, and Stephanie Flynn of Evolving Care, Red Bank, for their dedication to Eileen's care. The family would most like to thank Carol Green for her compassion and professionalism in caring for Eileen during her last months.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 3-7pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10:30am at Saint Mary Chapel, 26 Leonardville Road, Middletown, NJ. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ, 07756. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 19, 2019