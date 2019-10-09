|
Eileen (Feistel) Munning
Middletown - Eileen (Feistel) Munning, of Middletown, NJ, 93, died peacefully on September 22 at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 7, 1926, the daughter of the late Francis and Mary Anne Feistel. Eileen attended Red Bank Catholic High
School, where she met the love of her life, Phil Munning, whom she married in 1945. Eileen was a lifelong communicant of St. James RC Church in Red Bank, and a former member of Sodality.
She enjoyed volunteering as a group leader for St. James elementary school girls in Junior Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Among Eileen's favorite pastimes were traveling with Phil, knitting, and bridge. After raising her five children, she graduated from Kean University, and worked as a reading tutor in local elementary schools.
Eileen was predeceased by husband Phil, sister Florence Conroy, and brother Frank Feistel. Eileen leaves her five children: Theresa Munning of Hazlet, NJ, Paul Munning and his partner Marian Zuckerman of Marlboro, NJ, Philip Munning Jr. and his wife Mary Anne of Ocean City, NJ, Beverly Flynn and her husband Tom of Middlesex, NJ, Mary Anne Bright and her husband John Copen of Sunderland, MA and eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12th at 11 a.m. at St. James RC Church, 94 Broad St, Red Bank, followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Keyport.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Missionaries of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, 2249 Shore Road, P.O. Box 189, Linwood, NJ 08221. Phone: 609-927-5600. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 9, 2019