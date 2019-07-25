|
Eileen O'Hara Healy Dietrich
Toms River - Eileen O'Hara Healy Dietrich went home to the Lord on July 16,2019. She was surrounded by her loving daughters Kathleen Brazas, Patricia A. Healy and her favorite pet Gabriella. Eileen leaves behind two grandsons, John Joshua Healy, his wife Kathleen, James Halbfoster and her son in law Thomas McKnight, Jr. Eileen loved her niece Karen (and Danny) Stanley, her nephew Joseph (and Darlene) Agaccio and her great nephew and nieces and their children who made her a great grand Aunt.
Eileen was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Sarah O'Hara of Belfast, Ireland and later of Brooklyn, NY, her daughters Mary Ann Healy and Cynthia McKnight of Colts Neck, as well as her husbands John P. Healy and Lt. Col Leo Dietrich with whom she will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery.
Eileen loved life and before going blind read enthusiastically, gardened and played bridge. Our Mom loved to travel and she enjoyed sharing her adventures. She was a woman of substance who only wanted her children to be happy and hoped for world peace. Mom would have been 92 years old on July 29, 2019. We are so grateful to the staff of Brandywine of Toms River and Grace hospice who made this journey wonderful for our mother.
We will be celebrating Mom's life with a Mass at St. Luke's Church 1674 Old Freehold Rd, Toms River on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A private interment and repass to follow for family. In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 25, 2019