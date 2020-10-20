Eileen P. Freibott



Middletown - Eileen P. Freibott of Middletown, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to so many, passed peacefully surrounded by 3 generations of family Sunday evening at Jersey Shore Medical Center after suffering a cerebral aneurism.



Eileen hails from Jersey City, NJ and while young, migrated to Keansburg on the Jersey Shore with parents Lawrence and Bridie Stephens, both from Ireland. She attended grammar school at St Ann's, where she held the record for most points scored in a basketball game for many years, then went on to graduate from Red Bank Catholic in 1954. Soon after, she began continuing education at Seton Hall on evenings while working at Western Electric, NY Bell Tel and NJ Bell. While working in the big apple, Eileen would stop by the New York Stock exchange frequently on her way in to work and place a paper ticket order, she always enjoyed following the stock market. Soon after, romance was in the air when she met George Freibott of Port Monmouth, who was introduced by mutual friends and the decade's long journey begins. George and Eileen married in 1960 and gave birth to their first child in 1961, which was just the beginning of their beautiful life together. Eileen's dedication to her family and the Catholic faith became her pillars. As life moved on, she enjoyed decades of family vacations, watching sports and achievements of her 4 children, celebrating family Irish and German roots and of course, her stalwart commitment to the Catholic faith. Eileen "Nan" had a knack for cooking; she would always greet her visitors with a big Irish smile and say "hello dear, what can I get for you?" Eileen truly lived for her family and faith, she was one of the most selfless and genuine people you would ever come across. Eventually, 3 of her children married and Eileen enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and even into the next generation, including 2 great grandchildren, Iris and Millie, and the newest addition expected November 4th, Everly. Eileen's golden years were spent praying the rosary, studying the Catholic faith and the life of St. Francis of Assisi, enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren and yelling at the TV during her favorite sports, tennis and football. Eileen was a lifelong fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and would never miss a game.



Eileen was predeceased by her brother Larry Stephens, sister Barbara Murphy and husband Jack, and grandchildren Corey Campo and Mary Kate Freibott.



Eileen is survived by her husband George Freibott of 60 years, retired Middletown Twp. Police Lieutenant. Her four children, Edward, Ellen and husband Jim Dorsa, George Freibott and wife Tejal and Kevin Freibott and wife Catherine. Her grandchildren, Bridget, James and wife Ashley, Michael and wife Jordan, Elizabeth, Kevin, Aidan, Monica and Kayla. Also, her sister Bridie Callinan and husband Bob and brother Rich Stephens and wife Pat. Eileen also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. It's safe to say Eileen will be dearly missed by her many loved ones.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, 10/22 from 3pm - 8pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home in Middletown. The memorial service will follow the next day on 10/23 at 8:30am at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, followed by a 9:30am mass at St. Catherine's Church in Middletown. A luncheon will be served after the served at The Proving Ground in Highlands from 12-4.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Jason's Dreams for Kids, Inc.









