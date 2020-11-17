1/
Eileen Partusch
1952 - 2020
Eileen Partusch

Shrewsbury - Eileen Partusch, 68, of Shrewsbury Twp passed peacefully on November 12, 2020 surrounded by loving family. She was born to Thomas and Adele Bray, 8/11/52 in Long Branch NJ and graduated from Shore Regional High School in 1970. Eileen loved large parties with family and friends, classic cars, CB & Ham radio, Nascar and she belonged to a variety of clubs. She enjoyed volunteering and helping others through organizations such as Make a Wish, Habitat, Mary's Place by the Sea, Salvation Army, and various NJNG sponsored events. Spending time with family, and her grandpups, was what mattered most and brought her immeasurable joy. She thoroughly loved and enjoyed life!. Her spare time would often be spent doing home remodeling, sewing, macrame and ceramics, as well as other creative activities. Eileen is predeceased by her husband Richard Partusch, her mother and father, father in law, Frank Partusch, brother Eddie Larson, sister, Carolyn Crombie, and niece Alicia Partusch. She is survived by her children Dawn Pechinsky (Kurt) of Oakhurst and Tim Barry (Michele) from Neptune City, grandchildren Mikayla & Ryan Pechinsky and Liam & Brody Barry, mother in law, Janice Partusch, brothers, Arthur Larson & Thomas Bray and a host of brother and sister in laws, cousins, great cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces & nephews, all of whom she loved immensely. A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned at a later date. *In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove NJ 07756 in her memory would be appreciated. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 13, 2020
RIP our beautiful friend Eileen! I know Richard will be happy to see you again. You are loved and miss.
My condolences to the family you left behind.
Marlene Robinson
Friend
