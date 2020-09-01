Eileen Patricia O'Connell
Wall - Eileen Patricia O'Connell (nee Allen), 88, formerly of Union City and Jersey City and a long-time resident of Wall Township, passed away on August 31, 2020.
Eileen was born on January 2, 1932 in Weehawken to John and Ellen (nee Driscoll) Allen, proud Irish immigrants from Kinsale, County Cork. Eileen graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 was a registered nurse for nearly 40 years, including service to St. Mary's Hospital in Hoboken as well as St. Francis and Christ Hospitals in Jersey City. In retirement, Eileen was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Rosary Altar Society with St. Rose Church in Belmar, was a member of the Pride of Wall Seniors, and celebrated her Irish heritage through support of the Jerry Lynch Social Club and the Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, eventually serving as Deputy Grand Marshal of the 1995 St. Patrick's Day Parade. Her family, faith and friends were always the most important parts of her life.
Eileen was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years William O'Connell in 2018 and two of their sons, Brian Gerard O'Connell in 1984 and Sean William O'Connell in 2016. She is survived by her two sons, Kevin Patrick (Lt., JCPD, Ret.) (Julianne) O'Connell of Freehold Township and Timothy Allen (Monica) O'Connell of Roswell, Georgia. Eileen was also preceded in death by her sister Mary Andre and brother-in-law Edward Andre, sister-in-law Ellen Patricia Colligan and brother-in-law Dennis Patrick Colligan.
Also surviving are her ten grandchildren Daniel, Michael (Jahaira), Kathleen (Matthew), Sean Jr. (Bridget), Devin, Christopher, Matthew, Lauren, Jackson, and Trevor, and her four greatgrandchildren Ocean, London, Claire, and Finn O'Connell. She is also survived by three nephews, Patrick (Kathleen) Colligan, Brian Colligan, and John (Katie) Andre, a niece, Maureen (Andy) Hoeflin, and a long-time family friend, Kathy Shiel.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM, with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Rose Church, 603 Seventh Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719.
Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. *Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions face masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced.