|
|
Eileen Russo
Manchester - Eileen Ann (Ducey) Russo, 85,of Manchester, formerly of Clifton, passed away on March 9, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Alfred Russo who passed away in 2017. Devoted mother of Gail Paone and her husband Richard of Manchester, and Rosemary Ficarra and her husband the late Gaetano Ficarra of Woodland Park. Loving grandmother of Dr. Jeffrey Paone and his wife Erin, Anthony Ficarra, Andrea Magliano and her husband Gregory, and Thomas Ficarra. Cherished great grandmother of Emilia and Brendan Paone. Dear sister of Esther Matlosz, and the late Jean Muller, and John Ducey. Beloved sister-in-law of Eileen Ducey and the late Lorraine Perugino.
Funeral Thursday 8:45AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:00 AM at St. Clare RC Church, Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visitation Wednesday 4 - 8 PM at the funeral home. If desired, donations made in Eileen's memory to St. Clare RC Church, 69 Allwood Rd., Clifton, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 11, 2019