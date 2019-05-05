Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
West Front Street
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Eileen S. Hochstuhl

Middletown - Surrounded by family, Eileen S. Hochstuhl (nee Sivori), 96, joined our Lord April 30, 2019.

Independent and looking for adventure, Eileen enlisted in the Navy Waves in 1943, traveling to Cedar Falls for basic training. Her quest to fly planes ultimately took her to Pensacola, FL where she trained aspiring pilots in the simulator and met her husband William C. Hochstuhl. She earned her pilot's license in 1947.

She and Bill married in 1945 and raised four daughters; living Aruba, Houston, TX and eventually Middletown, NJ, where they lived for the past 51 years.

Eileen was a devoted and loving mother. She was an avid golfer and bridge enthusiast as well as a very accomplished seamstress. She loved to cook.

After nearly 70 years of marriage, Eileen was predeceased by her husband Bill in 2014. Her enthusiasm for life lives on in her four girls: Jane & her husband William Getty & their four children; Jill Fabel; Jessica & her husband Richard Nicoletti & their three children and Jennifer & her husband John Hinck & their three children. Eileen was blessed with thirteen great-grandchildren, all of whom kept her smiling to the end.

Eileen's life will be celebrated, with military honors, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 65 W. Front Street, Red Bank, NJ, at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Stephen I Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019
