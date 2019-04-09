Eileen Smith



Berkeley Twp. - Eileen Smith, 97, of Holiday City South, Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Aristacare at Whiting.



Born in New York, she was a longtime resident of Bronx, NY before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 1985.



Eileen was a Manager at AT&T in New York City, retiring in 1983 after 30 years of service.



She was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. and was a member of the Ladies AOH and the Jersey Shore Irish American Club.



Eileen was predeceased by her husband, John Smith, in 2007.



Surviving are her daughter Patricia Blackmer of Berkeley Twp., her son John Smith, Jr. of Nevada, four grandchildren Sharon, Sean, Jessica and Jonathan Smith and two great grandchildren Alex and Nate.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday 2-4pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, 10:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 9, 2019