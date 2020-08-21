Eileen T. Rooney
Eileen T Rooney, 97, of Avon by the Sea, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home on August 16th, 2020. Eileen was born and raised in Jersey City. Her parents had immigrated from Ireland and met as teenagers in the United States. She had a large family with six brothers and three sisters. Eileen graduated from St. Aedan Grammar School and Lincoln High School and worked at Western Electric while attending Seton Hall College at night where she received a BS in English. It was while going to classes that she met the love of her life, Charles. They married in1948 and raised four children of their own. Eileen worked as a librarian at St. Aloysius High School in Jersey City and then at St. Rose High School in Belmar after moving to Avon in 1985. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church - Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Altar Rosary Society. She was a volunteer with her late husband Charles at Meals on Wheels for many years. When he died in 2010 they had been married for 61 wonderful years.
Family was the main focus of Eileen's life always placing the needs of others before her own. She was strong and independent with a great sense of humor that endeared her to all. She was affectionately known as Gram to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nothing pleased her more than spending time, teasing and laughing with each and every one of them.
Eileen was predeceased by her parents Phillip and Elizabeth Dunphy, her husband Charles J Rooney, and her granddaughter Elizabeth Murphy. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Matt Rooney and Dini Kaplan of Evanston, IL; Charley and Fran Rooney of Avon; Beth and Dennis Murphy of Cape Cod, MA and Eileen and Joe Clabby of Fair Haven. Eileen is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
The funeral mass and internment will be private. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Meridian Hospice (meridianathome.com/MAH/Give/index.cfm
), VNA Hospice (vnahg.org/memorial-gifts-and-gifts-in-honor
) or Avon First Aid & Rescue Squad (avonbytheseanj.com
). For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com
