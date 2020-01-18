|
|
Eileen Van Pelt
Seaside Park - Eileen Van Pelt (Age 64) passed away on Thursday, January 16th, 2020. Eileen was born on February 22, 1955, and raised in Trenton, NJ. The Jersey Shore, though, became her home for most of the last 45 years. The seaside area and its residents provided her with a sense of community, friendship, security, and love for decades. Throughout life, Eileen faced many challenges all of which she faced with courage, strength, and dignity. Fondly known as "Van", she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, God-mother, friend, and member of the Jersey Shore community. Eileen is at peace but will be dearly missed by her immediate family and her extended family of friends who welcomed her so long ago. She will be remembered by all for her kind nature, her fondness for her family and friends, her faith and, most importantly, her extraordinary strength.
Eileen is predeceased by her father, Clarence E. Van Pelt, and step-mother, Viola Van Pelt. Eileen is lovingly remembered and survived by her mother, Catherine Heil (Gaug) of Hamilton. She is survived by Clarence and Rosalie Van Pelt, Patricia Van Pelt, and James Van Pelt of Trenton; Michael and Susan Van Pelt of Hillsborough; and, Kathleen and Robert Burr of Neptune City. While Eileen had no children of her own, she held her God-daughter, nieces, and nephews dear to her heart. Her purpose was to be a role model to them from their childhood to their adult years. Eileen is survived by her nieces, Lauren Bruccoleri, Rachael Van Pelt (also her adoring God-Daughter), Alexis Burr, Emily Van Pelt, and Kathryn Van Pelt; her nephews, Brendan Comfort and Ryan Burr; her great-nieces, Isabelle and Luciana, and her great-nephew, Colton Bruccoleri. Eileen leaves behind many cherished life-long friends.
Eileen was surrounded by her family and friends during her last days. "She was powerful not because she wasn't scared but because she went on so strongly, despite the fear" (Quoted by Atticus). Eileen will be forever remembered for her strength and the mark her positive attributes left on all of those she came in contact with.
A celebration of Eileen's life will be held at a later date. The family would especially like to thank Eileen's caregiver, Lexi and the staff, especially Kathy and Pat, of the Joan Dancy and PALS Foundation for their constant support. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation in her honor.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020