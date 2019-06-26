|
Elaine Brophy
Oakhurst - Elaine Brophy age 80 passed away on Sunday June 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in Jersey City and lived in Oakhurst. Elaine graduated from The Academy of St Aloysius and secretarial school and then was Executive Secretary for Arthur Godfrey at CBS. She was a sales associate for Macy's Bamberger's retiring after 35 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Mae Tylenda and her husband Douglas Brophy Sr. Surviving are her sons Douglas Brophy Jr, and Laura, Brian Brophy and Laura and daughter Linda Brophy, four grandchildren; Christian, Brianna, Brandon and Francesca and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Peggy Brophy and ASA Fun Friends.
Visitation Thursday June 27,2019 4-8pm at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:30am at St Jeromes Church 254 Wall Street,West Long Branch. Interment to follow Holy Cross Cemetery, 240 Ridge Ave North Arlington, NJ 07031
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Elaine's memory to https://walkrun.themmrf.org/philadelphia19/LindaBrophyWyliesWarriors2019
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019