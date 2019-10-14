|
|
Elaine D. Braun
Manchester - Elaine D. Braun, 98, of Manchester, NJ passed away Sunday October 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newark, NJ Elaine spent her childhood growing up between Newark and New Orleans and Berkeley Heights, NJ before moving to Leisure Village West, Manchester 33 years ago. Elaine worked as an Insurance Underwriter for Weichert Insurance in Morris Plains for 40 years before retiring in 1989. Elaine had a love of ballroom dancing, she was an avid Golfer and she enjoyed bowling so much so she founded the Leisure Village Co-Ed Bowling League. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Manchester.
Predeceased by her husband Robert in 1980, Elaine was also predeceased by her granddaughter Katie Fragola and her travel companion Bud Nielsen. Surviving are her four children, William Braun (Arlene), Douglas Braun, Gary Braun (Theresa) and Janice Yager (William). Also surviving are her 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, her sister Carol Porter and a host of loving niece and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church of Manchester at a later date. Cremation was private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral home, 3010 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester, NJ 08759. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019