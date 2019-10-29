|
Elaine Day
Somerset - Elaine L. Day died peacefully at Foothill Acres in Hillsborough with her family by her side on Oct. 27, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 95 years old and was living at home in Somerset until recently. Elaine was predeceased by her sister Ruth (Fitzgerald) McCarthy and her beloved husband of 45 years, Robert O. Day.
The daughter of the late Walter and Emily Fitzgerald, Elaine was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on May 11, 1924 and grew up in New York City, graduating from Franklin K. Lane High School. Marrying her husband in 1947, Elaine spent most of her adult lifetime in New Jersey where she raised her family. In her younger years, Elaine worked as a bookkeeper and then assisted her husband in providing European tours through their travel company, Vacation Centers, Inc. Elaine fully retired at the age of 80 after working part-time at the Social Security Administration.
Elaine had many keen interests during her long life. Always passionate about scouting, Elaine earned a special pin and recognition for her 50 years of dedicated service from the Girl Scouts. Most recently, Elaine was an active member of the Hillsborough Reformed Church at Millstone. She also enjoyed reading and sewing and, most importantly, spending time with her beloved family.
Elaine will be best remembered for her remarkable independence and her fierce love of family. She will be forever missed by her children Donald Day and spouse Linda Day of Belvidere, IL. and Nancy Day and spouse Curtis Karl of Somerset, N.J.; her grandchildren Jessica (Day) Hunley and spouse Mark Hunley of Machesney Park, IL. and Sara (Zimmerman) Mark and spouse Jim Mark of Woodstock, IL.; great grandchild Trevor Mark; and niece Arlene (McCarthy) Moshfeghi and spouse Mohammed Moshfeghi, and nephew Russell McCarthy.
A visitation will be held on Wed., Oct. 30 from 4-6pm at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton St., Somerset, N.J. The funeral service will take place with a luncheon afterwards on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 11am at Hillsborough Reformed Church at Millstone, 1 Amwell Rd., Hillsborough Township.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Elaine's memory to the Hillsborough Reformed Church in Millstone where she was an active member for many years.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019