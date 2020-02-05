Services
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Elaine Hill

Elaine Hill Obituary
Elaine Hill

Bayville - Elaine H. Hill, 98, of Bayville, formerly of Belford, passed away on February 4, 2020. Born in Jefferson City, MO, she lived many years in Maplewood and Belford, NJ before finally residing in Bayville, NJ at the Bayville Manor. Elaine was employed as a Medical Assistant for Dr. Sly, E.N.T. of Maplewood, NJ form many years. She was a former member of Belford United Methodist Church in Belford, as well as the Sunday School teacher. She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting.

Mrs. Hill is predeceased by her parents James and Gladys Harrop, her husband Warren E. Hill in 1989, her 4 sisters, Mary Eileen Harrop, Maddy Smith, Grace Murphy and Bette Sherald Teare8 and by her great granddaughter Lily Arbona.

Surviving are her 2 daughters, Barbara Fabrey and her husband Douglas and Nancy Duggan and her husband Gerald, her 3 grandchildren, Laura Stevens and her husband Christopher, Brietta Arbona and her husband Peter and Aileen Duggan and her partner Thomas Brindel, and her 3 great grandchildren.

Viewing will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:30am - 11:30am at Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd. Bayville, NJ 08721. Service will be held at 11:30am in the funeral home before leaving for burial at Fairview Cemetery, 456 Hwy 35 Redbank, NJ 07701.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
