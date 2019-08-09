Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Elaine Hurd Obituary
Elaine Hurd

Freehold Township - Elaine Hurd, 87, of Freehold Township, passed on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. She was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts and moved to Freehold Township in 1969.

Mrs. Hurd was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold.

Surviving are her husband, William J. Hurd; two sons, William, Jr. and wife Mary, Peter and wife Sue; three daughters, Randi Hnilicka and husband Keith, Susan Strohl and husband Tom, and Kim Person and husband Tim; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She touched many lives.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Monday at 10:00 a.m. followed by entombment at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, Marlboro Township. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to , Memphis, TN or the National Federation of the Blind would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019
