Elaine Lee
Little Egg Harbor - Elaine Lee (nee Feeney) 59, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Elaine was born in Neptune, NJ where she graduated High School class of 1977. She attended Montclair State University and worked at the Showboat and Tropicana as a scheduling supervisor. She went on to work for the State of NJ as a Financial Supervisor for the last 20 years.
Elaine will be missed by her loving husband Rob, children Meghan, Robyn and R.J. and their spouses Ravi and Mike, brother Bob, grandchildren Natalie, Grace and Luke, nieces and nephews Bobby, Lauren, Eric and Jenna, brothers-in-law John and Bill, sisters-in-law Debbie and Kathy and cousins Irene, Peter, Marie, Fred, John, Jane, Mary, Noreen, JoAnn, Beth, Judi, Lenny, Steven, Artie, John and David.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 16, 2019 from 3pm until her Funeral Service at 5:30pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center at www.foxchase.org
For condolences go too www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019