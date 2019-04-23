Services
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Waretown - Elaine M. Mulcahy, age 86, formally of Bayonne and Roselle Park, moving to Waretown, NJ in 1991.

Elaine loved life and her family and had a contagious smile. She will be truly missed by her family and many friends. She was a former Girl Scout Leader in Roselle Park and was an active member and former Treasurer of the Holiday Beach Club, Waretown.

She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years Robert J. "Jim" in October 2001.

Surviving are her four children, Lynn Domanski of Scotch Plains, NJ; Bob Mulcahy (Barbara) of Frenchtown, NJ; Cindy Venturo (Bob) of Mountainside, NJ; and Peggy DeFalco (Rick) of Lawrenceville, NJ; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 at the Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River.A funeral mass will be celebrated 11 am Friday at the Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown. For additional information or to leave condolences for the family visit www. laytons.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
