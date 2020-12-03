1/
Elaine Marie Rogers

Newcastle, DE - Elaine Marie Rogers, 63, of Newcastle, DE, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Elaine had a meaningful life though not rich in monetary value; she was real, humble, and was always willing to help everyone. She touched many lives, but never realized how many truly appreciated her.

She was the younger sister and best friend to her siblings who love and survive her, brothers: Wayne, Rick, and Roy and sisters: Linda and Donna. She is also survived by her Uncle Jack and Aunt Renie; and cousins John and Mike Martin and Susan Braun; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Graveside services will be held at Bayview Cemetery in Leonardo at a later date to be announced. For updated information on services or to send condolences, please visit PflegerFuneralHome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
