Elaine Mostow Kaplan
Boca Raton, FL - Elaine Mostow Kaplan died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home in Boca Raton, FL. She was 75.
Born in Brooklyn, she resided in Freehold before settling in Boca Raton four years ago. She was a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology and an art enthusiast who loved to paint.
Prior to retiring, Elaine was a Realtor in the Monmouth County area for over 25 years. A longtime member of Congregation B'Nai Israel of Rumson, she and her family remained active in the congregation for many years.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Bertram Mostow in 1998; her brother, Bernard Yedwabnick in 1999; and her second husband, Douglas Kaplan in 2013.
Surviving is her husband, Richard Glazer; two sons: Jason Mostow and his wife Annika, and Joshua Mostow and his wife Cheryl; and 3 grandchildren: Benjamin, Kajsa, and Rebecca.
A graveside service will be held at Congregation B'Nai Israel Cemetery in Tinton Falls under the direction of Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean. For more information, or to post a tribute online, please visit www.bloomfieldcooperocean.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elaine's name to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020