Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke's RC Church
Toms River, NJ
Burnsville, NC - Elaine Marincas Rowley, 82 - It is with great sadness we announce the loss of an incredible wife, mother and grandmother who passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. Elaine was predeceased by her two sons, Robert A. Rowley, Jr. & Christopher J. Rowley. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 63 years, Robert A. Rowley, her five daughters and their spouses: Teresa & David Bernarducci, Eatontown, NJ, Suzann Rowley & Sandy Fisher, Manchester, NJ, Kathleen & Mark Adamchak, Brick, NJ, Jeanmarie & Bret Brittain, with whom she resided, Burnsville, NC and Elaine & Victor Concepcion, Whiting, NJ. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Kelsey Bernarducci of Eatontown, NJ and Shaun, Cassidy & Eric Brittain, Burnsville, NC. Born in New York, Elaine spent most of her life in New Jersey before relocating to Burnsville, North Carolina. Elaine was retired from the Internal Revenue Service. Her greatest joy in life was her family, who will miss her tremendously.

Visiting will be Wednesday 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday 10:30am at St. Luke's RC Church, Toms River, arrive at the funeral home 9:30am. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777-8944. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019
