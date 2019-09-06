|
Elaine Winn Plenty
Henrico, VA - Elaine (Lainie) Plenty 61, was called to her final resting place on Friday, August 30, 2019, in Henrico, Virginia
She was born in Long Branch, raised on Hillside, Middletown Township. She graduated from the Middletown Township School System in New Jersey and received her Bachelor's degree in Computer Security from Eastcoast Polytech Institute in Virginia.
Elaine is predeceased by her father, John Ashford, mother, Theodosia V. Winn, a brother, John (Chrissy) Winn, sister, Sheldia (Shelly) Winn and a nephew, DaSean Hughes. She is survived by her loving husband, Albert Plenty, her devoted children, Henry & Shontrice Winn, Hosea Plenty, Michael Plenty and Nelson Holston, grandson, Travaughn Holland, Daquan Page Sn. and great grandson, Daquan Page Jr. Siblings, Leroy (Rudy) Winn, Frank Winn, Martha & Henry Banks, Deborah & Ananias Hill and Joyce Winn. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The viewing will be on September 9, 12-8 p.m.
Going home services on September 10 at 10 a.m.
March Funeral Home in Richmond Is in charge of arrangements
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 6, 2019