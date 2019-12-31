|
Elana V. Figaro
Keyport - Elana V. Figaro (née Oches), 28, of Keyport, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Red Bank, she was raised and lived in Middletown most of her life before moving to Keyport three years ago. Elana acquired a bachelor's degree in Education from Georgian Court University along with her teaching certification in elementary education and special education. She had a passion and gift for teaching. Elana moved on to working as a preschool teacher at Miles of Smiles Daycare in Keyport, where she touched the lives of all of the staff, family, and children there. Many people know her as an avid reader, lover of music, and dog mom to Zoey. Her loving spirit and kind heart will forever live within those who love her.
She was predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents. Surviving are her loving husband Nicholas Figaro of Keyport; also her loving parents Steven and Janet and sister Danielle Oches of Middletown; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered on Saturday, January 4 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's R.C. Church 110 Bray Avenue in Middletown. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020