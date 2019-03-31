|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Eleanor Williamson Winters
"Our Amazing Ellie" 1/27/29 - 3/31/17
Happy second Anniversary up in Heaven
Dear Ellie, Mom and Nana,
We are so blessed to be able to join in celebrating the end of your second year in Heaven. We miss you terribly. We miss your love, your guidance, and your positive attitude. We so much appreciate your showing us signs that your spirit is still here on earth with us. Signs such as the numerous sightings of your beautiful cardinal friends, and the sound of your loving voice, that comforts us in our times of stress and sadness, and your infectious laugh, when you share in our happiness. Our love, respect and admiration for you has no bounds and the inspiration that you continue to provide us, will live on forever. Your well earned title of "Our Amazing Ellie", will ensure for eternity. Our love for you grows with each passing day. Please accept this message as just a temporary goodbye, until we are together once more. "God Has You In His Arms,
We Have You In Our Hearts".
God Bless you, our courageous Ellie
With all our love,
Your loving husband Dick; Children Gary (Georgette), Nancy (Jeff), Steve (Cheryl), Brother Roy McCandless, Grandchildren Amanda (Brian), Jared (Anja), Alyssa (Drew), Lauren (Thomas), Ray, Ryan, Eric, your Great Grandchildren, Casey, Reily, Evan and Ben, your extended family, members of the "Ellie Fan Club", loyal friends, and your faithful caregivers,
Vera and Lena.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019